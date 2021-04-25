The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, April 22
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
12:30 p.m. Preserving Your Family Garden History Class
Friday, April 23
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, April 26
11:15 a.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday, April 27
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
1 p.m. Movie, “Abe”
Wednesday, April 28
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Mahjong
Thursday, April 29
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
12:30 p.m. “Who Will Inherit the Mess” Estate Planning Session
Friday, April 30
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for April 22- 30
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, April 22 - Brats with red potatoes and sauerkraut, apple dumplings.
Friday, April 23 - Fried chicken, coleslaw, fruit.
Monday, April 26 -Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup..
Tuesday, April 27 - .Sloppy Joes, cole slaw, chips, carrot cake..
Wednesday, April 28 - Pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans.
Thursday, April 29 - Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, strawberry pretzel cream cheese dessert.
Friday, April 30 - Beef or chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, fruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.