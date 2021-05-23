Delano Senior Center Activities for May 20 - 31
The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, May 20
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:30 a.m. Writers Group
11 a.m. Christmas in May celebration and music with Joel Bartos
Friday, May 21
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, May 24
10 a.m. Line dancing
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:15 a.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday, May 25
8:30 a.m. Mystic Lake Casino trip
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
1 p.m. Movie, “Nomadland”
Wednesday, May 26
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Advisory Board meeting
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Bridge
1 p.m. Mahjong
Thursday, May 27
8 a.m. to noon. SCSU 4-hour driving class
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
Friday, May 28
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, May 31
Senior Center closed for Memorial Day
Delano Senior Center Menus for May 20 - 31
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, May 20 - Christmas in May. Swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, orange or strawberry angel dessert.
Friday, May 21 - Coney Island hot dog, potato salad.
Monday, May 24 - Chicken pot pies.
Tuesday, May 25 - Braised brisket sandwich, beans, coleslaw, orange pineapple cake.
Wednesday, May 26 - French dip sandwich, tater tots.
Thursday, May 27 - Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, veggies, German chocolate upside down cake.
Friday, May 28 - Penne pasta with Italian sausage, fruit.
Monday, May 31 - Senior Center closed for Memorial Day
