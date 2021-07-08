Delano Senior Center Activities for July 8 - 16

The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.

The Hennepin County Lunch Bus will be available to bring residents of Maple Plain, Loretto and Independence to the Senior Center for lunch July 9, July 12, July 15, July 20, July 23, July 26, July 28 and July 30. Cost is $2 per round trip.

Thursday, July 8

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

Noon. Lunch

12:30 p.m. “Wills versus Trusts” presentation by Jeff Litfin of Generations Legal Services

Friday, July 9

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, July 12

10 a.m. Line Dancing

11:15 a.m. Bingo

Noon. Lunch

1 p.m. Bridge

1:30 p.m. Legal Aid available by appointment

Tuesday, July 13

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

Noon. Lunch

1 p.m. Movie, “Nebraska”

2 - 6 p.m. Wright County WOW Wellness Clinic

Wednesday, July 14

9 a.m. IKEA shopping trip

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

1 p.m. Cards - 500

1 p.m. Mahjong

Thursday, July 15

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10:30 a.m. Writers Group

Noon. Lunch

Friday, July 16

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for July 8 - 16

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, July 8 - BBQ pulled pork, mac and cheese, apple dumplings / ice cream.

Friday, July 9 - Tater Tot hotdish, coleslaw, fruit.

Monday, July 12- Chicken and cheese tortellini pasta bake, Caesar salad, breadstick, cookie.

Tueasday, July 13 - Rigatoni Al Pollo, bread, Caesar salad, bread pudding.

Wednesday, July 14 - Meatballs over mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans. .

Thursday, July 15 - Grilled Teriyaki chicken over wild rice blend, strawberry Bavarian dessert.

Friday, July 16 - Goulash, garlic bread, fruit.

