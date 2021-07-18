Delano Senior Center Activities for July 15 - 23
The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.
The Hennepin County Lunch Bus will be available to bring residents of Maple Plain, Loretto and Independence to the Senior Center for lunch July 15, July 20, July 23, July 26, July 28 and July 30. Cost is $2 per round trip.
Thursday, July 15
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:30 a.m. Writers Group
Noon. Lunch
Friday, July 16
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, July 19
10 a.m. Line Dancing
10:45 a.m. Al and Alma’s cruise trip
11:15 a.m. Bingo
Noon. Lunch
Tuesday, July 20
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
11 a.m. Two Buck Tuesday with music by Bill Mann
1 p.m. Movie, “Steel Magnolias”
1 p.m. Bridge
Wednesday, July 21
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and bridge
1 p.m. Mahjong
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:15 a.m. Local author talk with LG Young and Friends
Noon. Lunch
Friday, July 23
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for July 15 - 23
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, July 15 - Grilled Teriyaki chicken over wild rice blend, strawberry Bavarian dessert.
Friday, July 16 - Goulash, garlic bread, fruit.
Monday, July 19- Ham and Swiss on Kaiser roll, turkey wild rice soup, fruit..
Tueasday, July 20 - Two Buck Tuesday. Braised brisket sandwich, coleslaw, BBQ baked beans, frozen lemon dessert..
Wednesday, July 21 - French dip sandwich. Tater tots. .
Thursday, July 22 - Baked 1/4 chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, orange angel food cake.
Friday, July 23 - Fried fish, steamed veggies, fruit.
