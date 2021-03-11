The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, March 11
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
Friday, March 12
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, March 15
10 a.m. Keeping in Touch via ZOOM
11:15 a.m. Bingo
Tuesday, March 16
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
1 p.m. Movie, “A Prairie Home Companion”
Wednesday, March 17
8 a.m. - noon. SCSU 4-hour driving class
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AARP Tax Aide
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
10:30 a.m. Book Club
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Thursday, March 18
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AARP Tax Aide
10:30 a.m. Writers Group via ZOOM
Friday, March 19
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for March 11- 19
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, March 11 - Beef stew, bread, rainbow cookies
Friday, March 12 - Tuna hotdish, mac and cheese, fruit.
Monday, March 15 - .Chicken pot pie, salad.
Tuesday, March 16 - .Sphaghetti Al Polo, bread, salad, Pepsi Cola cake.
Wednesday, March 17 - Corned beef, cabbage, green beans, mini brownies.
Thursday, March 18 - Penne pasta with Italian sausage, peppers and onions in red sauce, bread, assorted desserts.
Friday, March 19 - Cod, potato salad, fruit.
