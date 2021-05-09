The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, May 6
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Book and puzzle sale
9 a.m. Fireside Chat with Delano Postmaster Mark Hayes
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:30 a.m. Writers Group
Friday, May 7
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Book and puzzle sale
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, May 10
10 a.m. Line dancing
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:15 a.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday, May 11
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
11 a.m. Two-Buck Tuesday and music with Gilmore & Paquita
1 p.m. Movie, “The Butler”
Wednesday, May 12
9 a.m. Monticello shopping trip
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Bridge
1 p.m. Mahjong
Thursday, May 13
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
Friday, May 14
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11 a.m. Hennepin County Lunch Bus
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for May 6- 14
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, May 6 - BBQ pulled pork sandwich, chips, Pepsi-Cola Cake.
Friday, May 7 - Goulash, veggies, fruit.
Monday, May 10 - Beef Stroganoff, corn.
Tuesday, May 11 - Two Buck Tuesday. Penne Al Pollo (Chicken Alfredo), Caesar salad, bread, .peach delight.
Wednesday, May 12 - Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, green beans.
Thursday, May 13 - Pasta with chicken, mushrooms and tomato with pesto cream sauce, bread, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, May 14 - Sesame orange chucken, fried rice, fruit.
