Delano Senior Center Activities for April 1 - 9

The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, April 1

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

9 a.m. Fireside Chat with Legacy of Delano staff

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. AARP Tax Aide

10:30 a.m. Writers Group via ZOOM

Friday, April 2

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, April 5

11:15 a.m. Bingo

Tuesday, April 6

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

1 p.m. Movie, “Dreamland”

Wednesday, April 7

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. AARP Tax Aide

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

1 p.m. Cards - 500 and Mahjong

5 - 9 p.m. SCSU four-hour driving class

Thursday, April 8

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. AARP Tax Aide

Friday, April 9

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for April 1- 9

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Hennepin County Lunch Bus is making its runs to Loretto, Independence, and Maple Plain. Space is limited, so sign up early. Masks required on the bus. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, April 1 - Teriyaki chicken over wild rice. Cherry cream cheese dessert.

Friday, April 2 - Fish, mac and cheese, fruit.

Monday, April 5 - Pizza, tossed salad.

Tuesday, April 6 - .Lemon chicken spaghetti, bread, Caesar salad, Woolworth cheesecake

Wednesday, April 7 - Sausage, sauerkraut, baby baked potatoes.

Thursday, April 8 - Goulash, fruit pizza.

Friday, April 9 - Chicken Fettuccini, garlic bread, fruit.

