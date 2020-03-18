In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Delano has decided to close Delano Senior Center until further notice.

All senior center programs and activities are postponed.

If seniors need food assistance, they should contact the senior center at 763-972-0574 or e-mail senior@delano.mn.us.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments