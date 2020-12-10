The Delano Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. Email: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith.
The Delano Senior Center is closed temporarily to in-person activities. It will continue to offer services to the public including:
Telephone and email referrals for senior services.
Home-delivered meals through Catholic Charities Senior Dining, available to any area resident age 60+.
Virtual offerings, including chair yoga and senior writers’ group, delivered via Zoom.
We will also continue to offer limited access to the senior center for bread and food pickup, as well as books from our library and other resources. Please make you visits as brief as possible and observe mask and social- distancing protocol.
Current Activities:
Chair Yoga– Wednesdays and Fridays – 9:15 a.m. Participate in yoga classes from the comfort of your home via the online platform Zoom.
Stay in shape and keep your joints limber with chair yoga. Join our instructor, Annalisa, as she leads our group through a chair yoga practice that is adaptable for different experience levels and abilities.
Suggested contribution is $3 - $5 per session. Donations can be mailed to Delano Senior Center.
Writers’ Group– First and Third Thursdays – 10:30 a.m. The senior writers’ group brings together storytellers to share their common love of memory and writing. All are welcome to join the circle and share their own thoughts, or simply to listen and enjoy some good stories and the company of others.
Keeping in Touch, Weekly Zoom Conversation-- Mondays at 10 a.m. It’s important to remember that we’re never that far away from one another, even during these uncertain times. Join us on a weekly Zoom call for conversations and connection. We will have a general topic to guide discussion, and probably a trivia question or two. Phone access available, too.
Meals on Wheels are available, and will continue to be available, to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574.
Trailblazer Transitpublic transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.
