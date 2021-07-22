The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.
The Hennepin County Lunch Bus will be available to bring residents of Maple Plain, Loretto and Independence to the Senior Center for lunch July 23, 26, 28 and 30. Cost is $2 per round trip.
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
10:15 a.m. Local author talk with LG Young and Friends
Noon. Lunch
Friday, July 23
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, July 26
10 a.m. Line Dancing
11:15 a.m. Bingo
Noon. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Better Balance Workshop
1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday, July 27
8 a.m. to noon. SCSU four-hour driving refresher class
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
11 a.m. Two Buck Tuesday with music by Bill Mann
1 p.m. Movie, “Second Hand Lions”
Wednesday, July 28
9 a.m. Advisory Board meeting.
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and bridge
1 p.m. Mahjong
Thursday, July 29
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
9:30 - 11:30 a.m. 60 Plus and Healthy Foot Clinic
Noon. Lunch
12:30 p.m. “Name that Town,” with Doug Ohman
Friday, July 30
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Noon. Lunch
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for July 22 - 30
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, July 22 - Baked 1/4 chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, orange angel food cake.
Friday, July 23 - Fried fish, steamed veggies, fruit.
Monday, July 26 - BBQ pulled pork sandwich, homemade chips, coleslaw, cookie..
Tueasday, July 27 - Lemon chicken penne, bread, salad, assorted desserts.
Wednesday, July 28 - Turkey dinner, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn .
Thursday, July 29 - Goulash, assorted desserts.
Friday, July 30 - Oriental egg rolls, rice, fruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.