The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.

The Hennepin County Lunch Bus will be available to bring residents of Maple Plain, Loretto and Independence to the Senior Center for lunch July 23, 26, 28 and 30. Cost is $2 per round trip.

Thursday, July 22

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

10:15 a.m. Local author talk with LG Young and Friends

Noon. Lunch

Friday, July 23

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Monday, July 26

10 a.m. Line Dancing

11:15 a.m. Bingo

Noon. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Better Balance Workshop

1 p.m. Bridge

Tuesday, July 27

8 a.m. to noon. SCSU four-hour driving refresher class

9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi

11 a.m. Two Buck Tuesday with music by Bill Mann

1 p.m. Movie, “Second Hand Lions”

Wednesday, July 28

9 a.m. Advisory Board meeting.

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

1 p.m. Cards - 500 and bridge

1 p.m. Mahjong

Thursday, July 29

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. 60 Plus and Healthy Foot Clinic

Noon. Lunch

12:30 p.m. “Name that Town,” with Doug Ohman

Friday, July 30

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Noon. Lunch

12:40 p.m. Bingo

Delano Senior Center Menus for July 22 - 30

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, July 22 - Baked 1/4 chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, orange angel food cake.

Friday, July 23 - Fried fish, steamed veggies, fruit.

Monday, July 26 - BBQ pulled pork sandwich, homemade chips, coleslaw, cookie..

Tueasday, July 27 - Lemon chicken penne, bread, salad, assorted desserts.

Wednesday, July 28 - Turkey dinner, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn .

Thursday, July 29 - Goulash, assorted desserts.

Friday, July 30 - Oriental egg rolls, rice, fruit.

