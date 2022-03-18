A Maple Grove man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for fraudulently applying for $9,619,046 from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, out of which he fraudulently obtained and misappropriated more than $1.7 million.
According to court documents, Aditya Raj Sharma, 47, was the founder, CEO, and president of Crosscode Inc., a cloud-based software development company originally headquartered in Maple Grove. In November 2019, Sharma was removed as an officer and terminated from the company by Crosscode’s board of directors. Between May 2020 and July 2020, Sharma created three separate technology companies, Kloudgaze Inc., Neoforma LLC, and Mokume LLC.
From April 2020 through August 2020, Sharma applied for 16 loans from 10 different lenders for a total of $9,619,046 through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by submitting false and fraudulent applications under the names of his various technology companies.
As part of his fraud scheme, Sharma submitted fabricated supporting records, made false statements about the number of employees he had and the amount of payroll expenses he incurred, and made false statements about the relevant corporate entities and intended use of the loan proceeds. He also applied for one of his fraudulent loans in the name of his wife without her knowledge or approval.
In addition, April 26, 2020, Sharma submitted an application in the name of “Crosscode dba Kloudgaze” seeking a $562,500 PPP loan. On the application Sharma falsely stated that “Crosscode dba Kloudgaze” was in operation on February 15, 2020, even though Sharma did not create Kloudgaze until May 2020.
He also falsely stated that he was the 100% owner and CEO of Crosscode, that Crosscode did business under the name of Kloudgaze, and that “Crosscode dba Kloudgaze” had approximately 29 employees on its payroll even though records from the State of Minnesota show Sharma paid no wages to a single Kloudgaze employee. In support of the application, Sharma included fraudulent supporting documentation, including fabricated bank account statements.
As a result of Sharma’s fraud scheme, lenders approved three of his PPP applications and deposited $1,773,600 in PPP funds into bank accounts controlled by Sharma. Rather than using the funds for permissible business expenses, he used the money to pay off unrelated legal debts, fund new business ventures, transfer approximately $14,000 to a financial account in India, and pay for home improvements, including landscaping and the installation of a $64,300 backyard pool at his residence.
On July 8, 2021, Sharma pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
During the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately $674,980 in fraudulent proceeds held in multiple bank accounts controlled by Sharma. The seized funds will be forfeited to the United States and Sharma has been ordered to pay $1,773,600 in restitution.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.
