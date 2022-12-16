One of two suspects in the Feb. 1 shooting death of a student outside South Education Center Academy in Richfield has been acquitted on five of six counts.
Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, of Minneapolis was found guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 7, while being acquitted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.
The incident outside the Richfield alternative high school resulted in the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice. Two other students were injured during the incident.
Solis and his accomplice, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, were charged in connection with the shooting three days after the incident. Valdez-Alvarez has yet to go on trial.
Solis is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
Richfield Police officers were dispatched to South Education Center Academy, 7450 Penn Ave., shortly after noon in response to an altercation in the parking lot involving school students.
Officers en route were advised that two individuals had been shot, and the suspects fled in a beige SUV.
Officers arriving at the scene found Rice lying on the sidewalk on the south side of the main parking lot. A school nurse was assessing Rice’s injuries, but he was unresponsive and not breathing.
With the assistance of the nurse, an officer began CPR and continued until an ambulance arrived and transported Rice to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.
An injured 17-year-old student was being tended to by a staff member in the front vestibule of the school. Officers began lifesaving measures until paramedics transported the student to the hospital.
A third victim was with Rice and the 17-year-old student as they walked out of the building behind Valdez-Alvarez and Solis. “There was a short confrontation in the parking lot and (the 17-year-old) punched defendant Solis one time. Defendant Valdez-Alvarez then started shooting at Rice, the 17-year-old student, and the third student,” according to the complaint.
The three victims all began to run to the school building while Valdez-Alvarez and Solis ran to their vehicle and fled the scene. Valdez-Alvarez was driving and witnesses said there were at least two more shots fired as the vehicle drove away.
Video from the school was used to help identify the defendants. Solis was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes. Video outside his apartment complex showed Solis exiting a tan SUV wearing the same type of clothing.
When a search warrant was served at Solis’ home, a 9mm Glock 45 handgun was found, along with an empty magazine removed from the gun. In addition to ammunition found during the search, investigators also recovered a sweatshirt like that worn by Solis in the surveillance video.
During a search of Valdez-Alvarez’s home, authorities found a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the rear. The vehicle, which matched the description given by witnesses, was known to be driven by Valdez-Alvarez.
