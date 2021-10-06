Sun Press Newspapers welcomes letters to the editor on local topics and issues related to the STMA Operating Levy election. The deadline for letters on the operating levy is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, for the following Thursday’s publication. Length limit is 350 words.

All letters are also published online. We do not publish form letters or anonymous letters. Editors reserve the right to edit for content and length, and to not publish any letter. Writers may be asked to verify facts and provide documentation for their statements. We may limit the number of letters published about a candidate or issue. We do not publish election-related letters in the issue immediately prior to an election.

All letters must include the letter writer’s name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers for verification purposes.

Email letters to sunpressnews@apgecm.com

