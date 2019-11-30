De’Vonna Pittman, a long time Hennepin County employee, small business owner, author, community champion, and literacy advocate filed her campaign for the office of Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in District 1, which includes Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo, and Robbinsdale.
“I know how the county system works and does not work, for the people of Hennepin County and my district. I’ve been on the front line with talented and resourceful colleagues and grassroots organizers involved in equity and inclusivity,” said Pittman. “I believe that engaged and empowered people create healthier communities. As a County Commissioner, I will use my experience to be a stronger advocate for all communities in Hennepin County, especially those in the First District.”
Hennepin County commissioners are key policymakers who represent the interest of the county. Commissioners oversee operations and are stewards of a budget of $2.4 billion dollars, and collectively decide how those funds are to be allocated across the county.
Pittman says her top three platform issues will focus on: affordable housing, workforce development, and reduction of disparities and inequities.
“I am running to continue doing what I’ve always done, to be a strong voice for the people who live and work in Hennepin County. Whether it be affordable housing, property taxes, workforce development, transportation and accessibility or immigration, I am prepared and qualified to be your voice and advocate on day one,” she said.
Pittman, who will seek the DFL endorsement, has been described as a “community engagement guru” in her work at Hennepin County and in her volunteer work as co-founder and board chair for the Minnesota Black Authors Expo and Book Fair. She also is an entrepreneur who has created a publishing company and an organic skin and hair care line.
Originally from Illinois, De’Vonna has lived in Minnesota for 28 years and in the first district with husband Robert since 2005. Pittman has a degree in liberal arts with a focus in juvenile criminal justice from Metropolitan State University, and a Masters in Law Enforcement Leadership from the University of St. Thomas.
To learn more about De’Vonna Pittman, visit PeopleforPittman.com
