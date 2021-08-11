St. Michael Daze and Knights is back! Last year’s celebration was canceled, except for the fireworks. This year the festival is full of fun activities for the entire family.
Events run Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.
Several events will be happening both days. Inflatable rides for children will be running Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food concessions are open Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The beer garden is open Friday from 5 to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
The car show and bingo will not be taking place this year. Both events are planning to return to the festival in 2022.
Here is a list of the Daze and Knights events happening over Friday and Saturday.
Friday, Aug. 13
Family Bingo — Starts at 6:30 p.m. under the expo tent.
Fair Hair — Starts at 5:30 p.m. near the family bingo event. St. Michael Royalty Court will be doing Fair Hair for a free will donation.
Royalty Spaghetti Dinner & Raffle — 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael City Hall in the Chamber Room. Tickets are $8 for seniors (62+), children 4 to 12 are $5, and children 3 and under are free.
Live music by Eric Carlson — 8 p.m. to midnight under the beer tent.
Saturday Aug. 14
Color Daze 5K Run — The race starts at 8:30 a.m. by City Hall. Sixth Annual. Cost to participate. Group will also be taking registrations at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event, however T-shirt and medal are not guaranteed.
2nd Annual Kids Color Fun Run — 9:30 a.m. It starts and ends at the same location and is a half mile long. The Kids Color Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end celebrating with the 5K Color Daze Run participants. Register day of event at 7:30 a.m., but no guarantee for t-shirts or medals.
Chalk Walk — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in front of city hall on sidewalks. Calling all kids who like to create with sidewalk chalk. Here is your chance to show off talents and have some fun getting chalky. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Business Expo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Under the expo tent. Come check out local businesses.
Craft Show/Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located next to the Business Expo tent. A variety of handmade items, talents and food items for sale.
Pedal Pull — 10 a.m.. By city hall. Ages 4-11 Free event. Register at the event at 9:30 a.m.
Bean Bag Tournament — 10:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. start. Located under the beer tent. The 10th Annual. Cash prizes. Find form on website for more information.
Sawdust Pile Treasure Hunt — 10:45 a.m. Just what it says….come dig through the sawdust pile to find coins and other treasures. At the festival grounds between City Hall and the expo tent. For children 12 and under.
Parade — Starts at noon. The parade starts on Town Center Drive then onto Edgewood and finally Frankfort Parkway. Reserve your spots early and enjoy the family fun at the festival while you wait for the parade to start.
Fire Department Fun — Come and check out the fire engine and try your hand at the fire hose. After the parade on 43rd Avenue (by Allina Clinic).
KRWC Road Show — From 2 to 4 p.m. Come join after the parade for music, fun and prizes, on festival grounds.
Royalty Coronation — 4 p.m. Located in the PAC in the STMA High School, tickets $5. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Petting Zoo — From 5:30 to 8 p.m. by the Expo tent. New petting zoo this year. The festival is excited to have Joah’s Ark. This is a free event for all.
Live music by Flashmob! — 8 p.m. to midnight. In the Beer Garden.
Fireworks — At dusk. Bring your family to the lawn at City Hall for the best seats (they do some fireworks off the pond behind City Hall) and enjoy the awesome fireworks display put on by Hollywood Pyrotechnics.
Check website for up to date information, stmdazeandknightsfestival.com.
