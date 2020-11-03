Dennis Fisher will be the new mayor in Dayton. With all four precincts reporting, Fisher is the unofficial winner with 58% of the vote. Fisher had 2,398 votes, while Jonathan Mellberg received 1,713 votes. Fisher will replace Tim McNeil.

For Dayton’s City Council, Troy Okerlund and Travis Henderson are the unofficial winners. Okerlund had 2,357 votes (35.89%), Henderson had 1,478 votes for 22.5% to narrowly beat Scott Salonek with 1,442 votes. David Fashant had 1,258 votes.

