The Magnus Veterans Foundation, located in Dayton, will be hosting a Summer Music on the Lawn concert series.

Music on the Lawn is for everyone – veterans, families, volunteers, and friends. Three separate live entertainment shows will celebrate the opening of the Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus and raise funds to sponsor veterans’ memberships.

The foundation was created by veteran Shawn Alderman to help other veterans and their families heal from the toll that being in the armed services can take.

Bring chairs or blankets and attend the following Music on the Lawn concerts:

• Maiden Dixie will perform Saturday, June 26

• Alive & Kickin performs Saturday, July 24

• Hard Day’s Night performs Saturday, Aug. 21

Food trucks will be there, wine sold by POUR, and beer will be sold by the Lions Club.

All shows start at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Parking for the events is at 16861 N. Diamond Lake Road in Dayton.

For more information, visit magnusveteransfoundation.org and look under events.

