The annual Dayton Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. in from Dayton City Hall, 12260 S. Diamond Lake Road.

Stop by from 5 to 7 p.m., and visit with a special elf from the North Pole, name a snow plow, have some treats, and do some crafts.

Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee and Flaming Bowl food trucks will also be in attendance.

Children can also drop off their letters to Santa. Letters can be dropped now through Nov. 30. If people forget their letters, the city will have some special stationary available that night to write a letter. Parents should make sure their child’s envelope contains their full name and address so Santa can send a letter back.

Look for the magical mailbox outside of Dayton City Hall to place the letter to Santa in.

