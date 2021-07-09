It’s Marvelous Mondays in Dayton. Starting July 12, the city will be hosting three separate Marvelous Monday movie events the summer at the Elsie Stephens Park Amphitheater, 14430 Dayton River Road.
These will be free family-friendly events. No registration is required. The movies will start at dusk.
Bring a blanket or chair. Prepare for bugs and mosquitoes.
On Monday, July 12, the movie “The Princess Bride” will be shown. The rain date is July 19. The food trucks Robert’s BBQ and Grill and Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee will be on site from 7:45 to 10 p.m.
The movie shown on Monday, July 26, is “Night at the Museum.” The rain date is Aug. 2. The food trucks Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee and the Flaming Bowl will be on site from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 9, the movie “The Sandlot” will be shown. The rain date is Aug. 16. The food truck Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee will be on site.
Parking is available at Elsie Stephens Park with overflow parking at Cloquet Overlook Park (the parks are connected via a walking path). Watch for parking signs and be courteous to the park neighbors. Do not block driveways, park on lawns, or leave trash.
Participants are responsible for following all MN Health Department and CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19 prevention measures, such as hand washing and social distancing. The city reserves the right to make changes to the seating structure if guidelines are not observed or as may be required by the Governor’s Executive Orders.
Stay tuned to @DaytonActivityCenterOfficial on Facebook for updates on rain dates, available food trucks, and other pertinent information.
