The Dayton Activity Center is presented a Spooky Walk and Ghost Hunt event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the center, 18461 Dayton Street.

Ghost Hunters will traverse through the “graveyard” to capture a ghost guarding a “Boo Bag” that is filled with treats. Once caught, the ghost can be popped, and if you are a lucky hunter and find the Golden Ghoul you get to take home a bonus treat bag.

This event is free, and spots are limited. The event will be held primarily outdoors, so dress for the weather. Costumes are welcomed and recommended.

Reservations are required by Oct. 23. Time slots are available every 30 minutes. Call 763-710-1268 or email activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com to make a reservation.

Non-perishable food items and hygiene products will be collected for CROSS Services.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments