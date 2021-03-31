The Dayton Activity Center will be hosting the Glow Egg-stravaganza Saturday, April 3.

Reservations will need to be made for a 30-minute time slot between 2 and 5 p.m.

Attendees will get to search indoors for the glow-in-the-dark eggs. At the end of the hunt, participants will get to exchange their eggs for a neon surprise.

There will also be an egg-stra special science craft/activity event.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

There is a cost of $5 per child. To register, call 763-710-1268 or email activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com.

