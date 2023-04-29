Residents of Dayton can clean out the garage and house during the city’s Clean-Up Day Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event takes place at the Central Park parking lot, adjacent to City Hall, at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

Cash and checks only. Materials and items that will be accepted include the following:

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments