Residents of Dayton can clean out the garage and house during the city’s Clean-Up Day Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event takes place at the Central Park parking lot, adjacent to City Hall, at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.
Cash and checks only. Materials and items that will be accepted include the following:
• Appliances — $10 per item
• Water heaters and air conditioners — $20 each
• Demolition materials — $25 per load
• Fluorescent bulbs — $1 per bulb
• TVs and monitors — $30 per item
• Electronics — $10 per item
• Passenger car and truck tires — $5 per car tire and $25 per truck tire
• Propane tanks — $5 to $10 per item
• Carpet (with or without the pad) — $10 each
• Gas/ammonia refrigerators — $150 per item
• Couches, chairs, recliners, hide-a-beds — $25 per item
• Mattresses and box springs — $30 per item
Commercial loads, paint, household recycling or hazardous waste will not be accepted. Hazardous waste includes items such as oil filters, herbicide, pesticide, paints, solvents, fuel and any unidentified liquids, powders, or solids. The containers these items are stored in are also considered hazardous waste. Utilize the drop off facility for recycling and household hazardous waste located at 8100 Jefferson Hwy. in Brooklyn Park.
