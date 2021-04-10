The city of Dayton will be hosting its annual Clean-Up Day Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Park parking lot, adjacent to City Hall.
City residents will be permitted to drop off the following items during the event:
• Appliances (dishwasher, carpet cleaners, garbage disposal, washing machine, dryer, microwave, stove, refrigerator/freezer, dehumidifier/humidifier, grills, trash compactor, furnace) — $10 per item
• Water heaters and air conditioners — $20 per item
• Demolition — $25 per load (minimum)
• Fluorescent bulbs — $1 per bulb
• Televisions — $30 each
• Electronics (computer monitor, small printers, scanners, radios, computers, notebooks) — $5 per item
• Car tires — $5 per tire
• Truck Tires (on or off the rim) — $25 per tire
• Propane tanks — $5 to $10 per tank
• Carpet with/without pad — $10 and up
• Gas/ammonia refrigerator — $150 per item
• Couches, chairs, recliners, hide-a-beds — $25 per each
• Items with springs (mattresses and box springs) — $30 per each
Cash or checks will be accepted. Make checks payable to the “City of Dayton.”
Any commercial loads, paint, household recycling or hazardous waste will be accepted. Hazardous waste is considered any of the following: oil filters, herbicide, pesticide, paints, solvents, fuel and any unidentified liquids, powder or solids.
Residents may dispose of recycling and household hazardous items at the Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Hwy. in Brooklyn Park. Visit hennepin.us/dropoffs for more information.
There will also not be a pet clinic this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.