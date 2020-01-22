Join the city of Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the Annual Community Open House located at the Activity Center, 18461 Dayton Street.
Meet with Dayton City Council members, staff and consultants to learn about the city departments’ goals and accomplishments. Following the presentation, residents will be able to ask questions.
The presentation will be given by city staff and council at 6:15 p.m., reviewing the following items: update on Dayton Parkway Interchange, development update, 2019 accomplishments, 2020 projects and 2020 budget overview.
