The semi-annual fire hydrant and water main flushing in Dayton will occur the week of April 12. This part of the city’s routine maintenance necessary to maintain the water system and remove sediment from the lines.
The process of the flushing may result in lower water pressure, and cloudy or discolored water. Homeowners should be aware of the water quality if they are doing laundry or other tasks that require rust-free water.
Here some tips for homeowners to consider during this time:
• If discolored water occurs, simply run the cold water for a few minutes until it clears. This will allow the sediment to work through the pipes.
• In some cases, the discoloration may linger for a few hours. This discoloration of the water only affects the appearance and does not affect the water quality.
• If water pressure remains low after the flushing has been completed, check faucet screens or any water filters for trapped particles.
Signs will be posted in neighborhoods when the flushing will occur.
Anyone with questions can contact Public Works at 763-427-3224.
