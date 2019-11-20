A draft copy of an Alternative Urban Areawide Review of French Lake Industrial Center is complete and the city of Dayton is seeking public comment.
In a Nov. 13 press release, the city announced a 10-day comment period will begin Nov. 18 and close Dec. 4.
The AUAR examines the 170.9 acres of land where an industrial center is being planned. The proposed development site is situated west of French Lake, south of Grass Lake, east of Brockton Lane North, and encompasses the farmlands to the north and south of 124th Avenue North.
The city of Dayton originally adopted the French Lake Industrial Center Final AUAR and mitigation plan in 2015. Pursuant to Minnesota Rules, part 4410.3610, subpart 7, regardless of any significant changes, an AUAR and plan for mitigation must be revised every five years until all development in the study area has received final approval.
The report includes an analysis of the impacts and mitigation measures necessary to accommodate a proposed industrial development. The revised version includes up-to-date information on development and refreshed environmental analysis where it’s needed.
Copies of the draft AUAR update have been distributed to agencies listed on the most current Minnesota Environmental Quality Board distribution list for the duration of the comment period. It can also be accessed electronically on the city of Dayton’s website, cityofdaytonmn.com/departments/planning-zoning, and copies are available for review at Dayton City Hall, 12260 South Diamond Lake Road, and the Environmental Conservation Library – Minneapolis Branch of the Hennepin County Public Library, 300 Nicollet Mall.
All comments and questions can be directed to Tina Goodroad, City Administrator /Development Director at the city of Dayton: TGoodroad@cityofdaytonmn.com.
