Ikenna Nwosu of Dayton, was one of more than 150 students new to the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine who was ceremoniously “cloaked” at the College’s annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony staged earlier this month in Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium. The 2022 event was the 28th in the history of college.

The White Coat Ceremony is a celebrated experience as students enter medical school. In the presence of family, guests, and faculty members, students are welcomed into the medical community by leaders of the medical center and ceremonially “cloaked” with their white coat. Then, dressed in white, they stand to take the ancient Oath of Hippocrates, traditionally sworn at graduation.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments