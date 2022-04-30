The city of Dayton is hosting its annual Clean-up Day Event Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location of the event is the Central Park parking lot which is adjacent to Dayton City Hall at 12260 S. Diamond Lake Road.
Accepted materials at the event include:
• Appliances are $10 per item
• Water heater and air conditioner are $20 per item
• Demolition is $25 per load
• Fluorescent bulbs are $1 per bulb
• TV’s are $30 per item
• Electronics are $5 per item
• Car tires are $5 per item
• Truck tires are $25 per item
• Propane tanks are $5 to $10 per item
• Carpet with/without pad is $10 per item
• Gas/ammonia refrigerators are $150 per item
• Couches, chairs, recliners, hide-a-beds are $25 per item
• Items with springs (such as mattresses and box springs) are $30 per item
Only cash or check will be taken.
Commercial loads, paint, household recycling or hazardous waste will not be accepted. Hazardous waste includes items such as oil filters, herbicide, pesticide, paints, solvents, fuel and any unidentified liquids, powders or solids. The containers these items are stored in are also considered hazardous waste. Utilize the drop off facility for recycling and household hazardous waste located at 8100 Jefferson Hwy. in Brooklyn Park.
