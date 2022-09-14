The Dayton Heritage Day events will be happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Elsie Stephens Park and Saturday, Sept. 17, in the downtown historic village.
This annual event will bring free music, a parade, kids games, adult games and more to the city.
Friday events
All of the Friday, Sept. 16, events will take place at Elsie Stephens Park, 14430 Dayton River Road.
There will be following food trucks on site starting at 5 p.m. — Flaming Bowl, Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Kona Ice and Mama’s Taco Truck, along with the Dayton Lions Beer tent.
Look out for strolling magicians, get a glitter tattoo, and try out bounce houses, lawn games and kids crafts from 5 to 7:40 p.m.
At 7:40 p.m., the movie “Encanto” will be shown in the park. The movie is sponsored by the city, Dayton Lions and Dayton Community Foundation.
People are asked to bring donations to fill the bus for CROSS Services. Items in need include non-perishable food and hygiene items.
Saturday events
The Heritage Day fun moves on Saturday, Sept. 17, to the downtown Historic Village, 18521 Robinson Street. Events run throughout the day between noon and 11 p.m.
The Dayton Lions’ Beer Tent and food trucks open at noon and will close at 11 p.m.
The vendor fair also begins at noon.
There will be a Kids Fun Run at 12:45 p.m. Check in at Rock Park near the Post Office. Finishers get shirts, snacks, and a goody bag.
The yearly parade will start at 1 p.m.
Kids entertainment, including a bounce house, magician, and corn pit begins at 2 p.m.
There will be two bands performing on Saturday. Live music will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. with the band Jazmin and the Gents performing.
For more information, visit cityofdaytonmn.com.
