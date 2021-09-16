The Dayton Heritage Day events will be happening Friday, Sept. 17, at Elsie Stephens Park and Saturday, Sept. 18, in the downtown historic village.
This annual event will bring free music, a parade, kids games, adult games and more to the city.
FRIDAY EVENTS
All of the Friday, Sept. 17, events will take place at Elsie Stephens Park, 14430 Dayton River Road.
Food and craft vendors will be open for business starting at 4 p.m.
There will be kids activities from 4 to 9 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the movie “Monsters, Inc.” will be shown in the park.
The band Cover Story will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
SATURDAY EVENTS
The Heritage Day fun moves on Saturday, Sept. 18, to the downtown Historic Village, 18521 Robinson Street. Events run throughout the day between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The Dayton Lions’ Beer Tent opens at noon and will close at 11 p.m.
There will be a Kids Fun Run at 1:15 p.m. Check in at 1 p.m. Rock Park near the Post Office. Finishers get shirts, snacks, and a goody bag.
The yearly parade will start at 1 p.m.
Kids entertainment, including a bounce house, musician, and magician, begins at 2 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a coin scramble, corn pit, a corn hole tournament, beer tent, and food and craft vendors.
There will be two bands performing on Saturday. Angry Men will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. and Maiden Dixie performs from 7 to 11 p.m.
For more information, email DaytonHeritageDay@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.