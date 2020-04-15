Dayton River Road closed for pedestrian underpass connection

Dayton River Road is expected to be closed to traffic at River Hills Parkway for the installation of a pedestrian underpass connection.

The closure was expected to start April 14 (at press time) and remain in place for 30 days.

The posted detour route for River Road is Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road. See the detour map for additional information.  

If anyone has any questions, contact Dayton City Hall at 763-427-4589.

