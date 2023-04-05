Dayton River Road closed for drainage, safety improvements

(Map courtesy of Hennepin County)

Construction on drainage and safety improvements to Dayton River Road between Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road has begun. This map shows the detour motorists can take during the closure of Dayton River Road.

Hennepin County, in coordination with the city of Dayton and Three Rivers Park District, is planning to make drainage and safety improvements on Dayton River Road between Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road.

Construction began April 3, with the closure of Dayton River Road. The closure is anticipated until the end of July.

