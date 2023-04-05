Dayton River Road closed for drainage, safety improvements

Construction on drainage and safety improvements to Dayton River Road between Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road has begun. This map shows the detour motorists can take during the closure of Dayton River Road.
Hennepin County, in coordination with the city of Dayton and Three Rivers Park District, is planning to make drainage and safety improvements on Dayton River Road between Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road.
Construction began April 3, with the closure of Dayton River Road. The closure is anticipated until the end of July.
The project will improve the area by replacing six culverts, replacing and adding guardrails, and addressing soil erosion concerns at two road embankment locations along ravines. In addition, there will be roadway widening at the culvert locations.
According to Hennepin County, the updates made on Dayton River Road will improve the safety of people driving, increase the longevity of the roadway and reduce drainage issues requiring frequent maintenance.
Detours during the road closure include using Brockton Lane and North Diamond Lake Road.
People walking, biking and rolling will need to use the detour route or other alternative routes outside the construction zone.
Dayton River Road will remain open for people needing access to their homes and local destinations. However, there will be hard closures where work is happening.
Contact Hennepin County Project Manager Drew McGovern at 612-596-0208 for more information.
