Residents of Dayton will vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Primary Election to narrow the number of candidates running for City Council seats. There are four positions up for election this year, including the mayor’s seat (two-year term), two spots on the city council (four-year terms), and a special election for a city councilor (two-year term).
The Primary Election will focus on the city council seats, and not the mayoral seat. Voters will cast ballots for mayor in November.
Candidates running for the four-year city council terms are Darren Browen, incumbent David Fashant, Jesse Huff-Larson, Ryan Maltzen and incumbent Scott Salonek. The top four finishers will move on to the General Election.
Those running in the special election for the two-year councilor seat are Dave Pikal, Matt Trost and Bryce Wisnewski. The top two vote-getters from the primary will be on the General Election ballot.
The candidates were asked to include a short biography, as well as a summary of their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
Candidate Scott Salonek did not respond to the questionnaire.
Council member
Darren Browen
Biographical information:
Address: 11358 Parkside Trail N.
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. John’s University, accounting major/chemistry minor
Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Appraiser
Community involvement: Member of the Dayton Planning Commission and coaching youth sports (fastpitch softball and basketball)
Contact information: darrenbrowen.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
Dayton is a rapidly growing city, especially the past two and a half years.
Adjustments to the budget will be on-going as we adapt to growth. In our current cycle of growth, it is tough to single out a specific line item expense.
A priority of mine will be ensuring all city services such as police, fire, public works, and administration are properly funded in the context our community is growing.
In addition, long-term infrastructure spending on items such as water, transportation, and a new fire station in south Dayton will be considered. I am very conscientious with spending decisions and the goal is to make these decisions without increasing taxes.
Growth has and will continue to play a role in lowering our property taxes per household.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Our city has a history of pro-growth and anti-growth visionaries. While this may have been very appropriate in the past, the time has come that we are next in-line for growth.
With public utilities being expanded in the city, a new interchange, and most of the surrounding communities closer in becoming fully developed, Dayton has experienced significant housing demand. We were top 5 in building permits in the Twin Cities the past two years. About half of the population in the city is new since 2016. The demand to want to live in Dayton exists and will continue to exist as we have a great amenity in Elm Creek Park Reserve.
My plan for the city is to ensure we are prepared for growth. My background provides valuable experience as to how other cities have dealt with this challenge. In my professional career I study real estate trends such supply, demand, values, land use designations, and financial statements.
I want to usher in a new vision for Dayton that revolves around smart growth.
David Fashant
Biographical information:
Address: Dayton River Road
Age: 65
Family: Married with two school-aged children, plus grown children
Occupation: Healthcare facilities management (retired in 2019)
Years Lived in City: 11
Community Involvement: Dayton City Council in 2021-now, Chair of Dayton Parks Commission, Dayton Public Safety Commission, Minnesota Healthcare Engineers Association
Contact Information: davidfashant@gmail.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
I was appointed to the Dayton City Council just as work on the 2022 budget was beginning. While I had to come up to speed very quickly, my years of experience managing large hospital facilities budgets helped me actively influence a process that resulted in a 4.9% decrease in the 2022 Dayton property tax rate.
Changing the mindset and the process for justifying new expenses takes time, but I believe we have the opportunity to continue reducing the Dayton property tax rate by at least 10% more this year, and with the right council in place, even more in future years.
I feel strongly that we can continue to create an efficient and cost-effective management structure within the city that can respond to our current growth. We must be able to provide a high level of service to the community, but also not be locked into a burdensome budget model in an economic slowdown.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The Met Council density requirements can be achieved with a slower, less dense rate of residential development than what is occurring today. A well-written growth ordinance will allow us to grow at a rate that better meets our ability to plan (and afford) infrastructure expansion as well as give clear guidance to land owners and developers for timing on when areas will be opened for future development.
Our municipal water problems are a holdover from past decisions and must be resolved. We have the funding and the opportunity to take care of this and it is a high priority for me.
Parks and trails are another of my priorities, and I will continue to help Dayton develop the facilities its citizens deserve.
I have much more to say on these topics, so please visit my website at davidfashant.org
Jesse Huff-Larson
Biographical information:
Address: 16381 117th Ave.
Education: BIS degree - University of Minnesota
Occupation: ESP - Osseo/Maple Grove School District 279
Community Involvement: Previous City Council member, council liaison for the Public Safety and Parks Commissions, Together for Kids award, Investment in Youth award, St. Stephens Church Family Food Table volunteer
Contact: jessehufflarson.wixsite.com/my-site
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
The city needs to prioritize paying down the $11M debt and not incur more debt. We should also reduce taxes without cutting city services, I’ve done it before.
My first year we took Dayton from the fourth highest tax rate down to the 17th in the metro area. The next year we cut taxes by -3.5%. Simply put, we shouldn’t spend what we don’t have.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I would work to make Dayton fiscally sound, as mentioned above.
I voted for the previous Growth Ordinance that limited new housing to 150 homes per year so we could increase the needed city services. The ordinance has not been followed and building has exceeded the required services. An obvious problem.
I’d vary the options for lot sizes and acreage. Dayton’s “rural feel” will be completely gone if we have high density development throughout the whole city.
By increasing the number of businesses in Dayton we’ll grow our tax base, thereby reducing the taxes residents pay.
Work to get our lake and creek waters off the MPCA’s impaired waters list. Do you want your family swimming/playing in polluted water?
To ensure that the Parks, Trails and Open Space plan that I initiated is followed to increase residents’ access to all our natural amenities.
Review city policies, procedures, and ordinances to see where we can make them more environmentally sustainable. Citywide recycling is fantastic. Clean Up Day is great. Let’s keep going by incorporating sustainability into our building ordinances. I would love Dayton to become the most sustainable community in Minnesota! If we require high standards in our ordinances, we will become a community that other cities wish they were.
Now that would really make Dayton’s tagline, “Live the difference” mean something!
Ryan Maltzen
Biographical information:
Address: 12711 Cedarwood Court, Dayton
Education: High school diploma
Occupation: Cybersecurity architect
Community involvement: Volunteer/Donor/Supporter - Magnus Veterans Foundation, Dayton Lions
Contact information: ryanfordayton@gmail.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
Dayton’s budget needs to be planned around it’s actual growth, not the expected growth in our comp plan and other guiding documents as they exist now.
Our budget should better reflect our actual needs so we can plan proactively instead of always reacting to the challenges of our situation.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I would like to fix our existing problems. Poor water quality, lacking water supply, and increasingly dangerous roadways. Dayton’s future depends on it being built on a solid foundation.
Once that foundation is repaired, we should work to attract more commercial business, to better prepare us for financial prosperity.
Special election for council member
Dave Pikal
Biographical information:
Address:13161 Zanzibar Lane
Education: Information technology
Occupation: Systems Architect and Systems Group Manager
Community involvement: Dayton City Parks Commissioner
Contact information: davefordayton.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
When working on the budget or making any major decisions, I believe it is important to focus on providing quality services for all residents at a reasonable cost. It’s hard to just focus on one thing within the budget that needs to change when in reality everything should go under a firm microscope.
I believe in calculated fiscal spending, which means we need to weigh need vs. want across the whole budget.
Thinking big picture and cutting unnecessary spending will allow more room for larger projects. I will bring a fresh perspective to the table and that is the value you will get from me.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Communication is a key issue for me. I would like to create an open dialog with residents to express their needs, wants, and concerns with their elected officials.
Residents should have easy access to information about current issues and projects, as well as ideas that are being explored for the future.
Rather than making issues about old residents vs. new residents, we need to focus on what would benefit the entire city as a whole. What would benefit current residents and future generations? What would bring the community together?
When you have everyone’s perspective, there is usually a common theme or a common goal that the community is trying to accomplish. I believe I’m a person that could bring the citizens together to accomplish that common goal.
Matt Trost
Biographical information:
Address: 14645 146th Ave.
Education: Bachelors in economics from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Sr. Business Consultant
Contact information: mattfordayton.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
Over the last few years, Dayton has seen huge growth. We are now the fastest growing city in the metro. Unfortunately, the city has not allotted the resources needed to ensure that it can provide the basic requirements to its citizens.
We need to look for new and creative ways to address our significant water and fire needs. There are funds already allotted for these items that have not been applied to a solution. I will look at all possible solutions that will fix these problems and find the most economically correct ways to address them.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I plan on focusing on overall public safety and needs of the community. Dayton residents on the south side of town have very poor fire coverage. This is not any fault to our amazing firefighters but the result of a city that allowed growth but refuses to address the needs of the citizens.
Dayton is down one police officer. It is a position that the city has struggled to fill. We need to work to understand what we can do to attract the best talent to Dayton to protect our city.
The city needs to address its water issues, both the quality and the quantity. Last year’s drought brought to light that the city is not keeping pace with the water needs of its citizens.
Also, we need a strong north south corridor for our cities transportation needs. Right now there is no clear plan to create this path that would allow for better ways for our fire and police to move around the city and respond as needed.
Bryce Wisnewski
Biographical information:
Address: 13600 Norwood Lane
Education: Bachelors
Occupation: Automotive sales
Community involvement: I worked for the city of Dayton in the Public Works Department maintaining and building our parks and infrastructure while I was in college.
Contact information: brycefordayton@gmail.com
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
I would like to see the budget continue to focus on improvement and maintenance of infrastructure as well as upkeep and expansion of city parks and green spaces.
It is important to keep our roads in working order and updated as needed. With the continued addition of more homes and a growing population, the need for road maintenance will undoubtedly go up and so will the budget required for it.
Our parks and green space are what people love about Dayton. Having inviting parks and open space is a must. There needs to not only be enough parks for everyone to utilize, but there also needs to be adequate access to them, including trails and sidewalks to connections.
I would like to continue to work towards decreasing the tax rate and encouraging business to come into our city.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I would like to see the future be one of responsible growth. It is pivotal that the responsibilities and services the city provides aren’t outrun by our population growth.
The more people we have, the more infrastructure and personnel are going to be necessary to keep up with needs. This could mean added staff in several departments — Public Works to keep parks and roads in good order, more police and firefighters to keep residents safe, another fire station towards the southern area, and added wells or water treatment options to provide safe and clean water.
I don’t want Dayton to feel cluttered as we grow, so I feel we continue to maintain our parks and trails but continue to add more wherever possible.
Dayton has always had a strong sense of community and I feel that it is as important as ever that we do what we can to keep our community strong. I think we will have a bright future.
I want to strive to find ways to meet our residents’ needs in the best way possible.
