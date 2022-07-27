Election-1.jpg

Residents of Dayton will vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Primary Election to narrow the number of candidates running for City Council seats. There are four positions up for election this year, including the mayor’s seat (two-year term), two spots on the city council (four-year terms), and a special election for a city councilor (two-year term).

The Primary Election will focus on the city council seats, and not the mayoral seat. Voters will cast ballots for mayor in November.

DarrenBrowen.jpg

Darren Browen
David Fashant.jpg

David Fashant
Jesse Huff-Larson.jpg

Jesse Huff-Larson
RyanMaltzen.jpg

Ryan Maltzen
DavePikal.jpg

Dave Pikal
MattTrost.jpg

Matt Trost
BryceWisnewski.jpg

Bryce Wisnewski

