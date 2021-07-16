The city of Dayton is hosting its National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 3.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a police and community partnership to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live.

If anyone wishes to host a party, contact Officer Dane McAlpine at dmcapline@daytonpolice.org or call 763-427-2017.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments