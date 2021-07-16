The city of Dayton is hosting its National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 3.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a police and community partnership to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live.
If anyone wishes to host a party, contact Officer Dane McAlpine at dmcapline@daytonpolice.org or call 763-427-2017.
