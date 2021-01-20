Although plastic is a versatile material with many uses, it is also concerning because it presents health risks, contributes to litter and pollution, and is challenging to dispose of. Some of the most common and problematic plastic items we deal with every day come in the form of packaging and single-use plastics.
Since these items are used for a short period of time and then discarded, they contribute significantly to the increasing amount of plastic waste.
The Hennepin County Plastic-Free Challenge is a month-long effort starting Jan. 20 to reduce plastic consumption, especially single-use plastics, in ways that fit best in your lifestyle and are most impactful to reducing your footprint.
Dayton residents can sign up at hennepinplasticfree.ecochallenge.org/users/login
Kicking off the New Year with the Plastic-Free Challenge is a great way to adopt new habits that will help you set and keep resolutions to lower your impact on the environment.
There are many simple changes you can make that will add up to a big impact – using reusables, skipping plastic straws, saying no to plastic bags, understanding a plastic footprint, avoiding plastic packaging, and much more.
The online Plastic-Free Challenge has more than 60 actions you can choose from in seven categories. Join the challenge, commit to taking action, and see the impact of your actions add up. You can even create a team to take the challenge along with your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues.
The challenge runs Jan. 20 to Feb. 17. Once people sign up and create a profile, they can browse the categories and actions, check off the actions already taken, and select up to five one-time actions and five daily actions to make progress on during the four-week challenge.
