Dayton residents are asked to consider applying for open commission seats on the Park Commission and Planning Commission. Both are advisory commissions to the Dayton City Council.
The Planning Commission reviews all development applications including new residential, commercial and industrial projects. It works collaboratively with staff reviewing, discussing and making recommendations on zoning ordinance updates, zoning map amendments and is actively involved in the comprehensive plan update. A lot of new development activity is happening right now in Dayton so it’s an important time to serve on this commission. The Planning Commission opening is a three-year term. Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
The Park Commission reviews residential development proposals for future park needs and makes recommendation to the City Council on park dedication. The commission is actively involved in the development of the Park, Trail and Open Space Plan. This plan identifies areas for future parks, trails, and areas for open space protection. The Park Commission also looks for future grants to provide improvements to the park system. This Parks Commission is a three-year term. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Application deadline is May 25. Visit the city’s website, cityofdaytonmn.com, for an application.
