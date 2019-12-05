Prior to recent snowfall, the city of Dayton released guidelines for snow removal.
According to the city’s website, snow plowing will begin after accumulation of 2 inches of snow or drifting snow and icy conditions that will affect travel. Plows will begin on high-capacity routes and continues onto high volume residential streets to low volume residential streets. City snow plows will clean cul-de-sacs, city parking lots and trails after residential plowing is complete.
The following guidelines were also posted by the city last week: the public works department requests that residents do not park on city streets after 2 inches of snowfall, until the streets have been plowed; the city will repair damage to curbs and sod caused by city snow plows when warmer months approach; the city does not assume liability for mailboxes damaged during snow plowing operations, unless it is determined that a plowing unit made direct contact with the mailbox; the city will not be liable for obstacles such as posts, shrubs, sprinkler heads and ornamentation placed on the city boulevards that may be damaged as a result of snow removal operations; garbage cans and recycle bins should be placed approximately 2 feet behind the curb in the driveway or yard because plow operators cannot leave the vehicle to move bins left in the road; help keep fire hydrants free from snow in your neighborhood; and stay back from snow plows as it can create an accident if followed too close.
Within the online snow removal guide, it stated that Dayton residents are advised to contact Hennepin County Dispatch at 612-596-0299 or the Dayton Police Department at 763-427-2017 if an emergency situation occurs and their streets are not plowed.
-Information compiled by Sophia Khori
