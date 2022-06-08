The city of Dayton is looking to fill openings on its parks and planning commissions.

The Parks Commission advises the City Council on matters regarding recreation, parks, trails and issues related to Dayton’s environmental and natural resources.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on issues involving the Comprehensive Plan, zoning and subdivision ordinances, as well as development proposals.

Parks and Planning Commissioners each serve three-year terms, which begin July 1. The application for commissioners can be found on the city’s website at cityofdaytonmn.com.

Completed applications can be sent to the City Clerk at: abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com

