Dayton office park development breaks ground

Crews have begun work on the Dayton 94 Industrial Office Park, located at 18150 County Road 81, near the Interstate 94 corridor in Dayton.

Inland Development Partners and Dallas-based Hillwood Company announce a new partnership and a new joint venture in Dayton. Crews began work the first week of August on the industrial office building, which should be complete by next summer.

