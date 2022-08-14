Dayton office park development breaks ground

Inland Development Partners and Dallas-based Hillwood Company announce a new partnership and a new joint venture in Dayton. Crews began work the first week of August on the industrial office building, which should be complete by next summer.
The Dayton 94 Industrial Office Park is a modern industrial development located at 18150 County Road 81 along the Interstate 94 corridor in Dayton.
“This development has unparalleled access, located directly adjacent to the Dayton Parkway Interchange, providing ideal access for employees, customers, goods, and services,” says Tom Shaver, IDP Partner. “Dayton 94 offers businesses a high image distribution center in a rapidly evolving Dayton community.”
The 335,000-square-foot building can be designed to accommodate a variety of user needs. The property is highly visible and accessible from the new Dayton Parkway Interchange just off I-94.
Part of the project included the design and approval of a road connecting the facility with Dayton Parkway for easy access to the highway. Features include dock doors, drive-in doors, 32-foot clear heights, 52 x 54-foot column spacing, 64-foot speed bays and ample parking for cars and trailers.
The project team included R.J. Ryan Construction, Mohagen Hansen Architect Group, Alliant Engineering, Braun Intertec, and the leasing team of Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE.
