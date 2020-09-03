The city of Dayton has completed the draft of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the long-term guide for future growth and development of the city.

Dayton is looking for the public’s input on the plan. Go to the city website, cityofdaytonmn.com/departments/planning-zoning/, and look under the Planning & Zoning Department Page to view the draft chapters and to complete a comment form found towards the bottom of the page.

Residents can also join a public hearing via Zoom on Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at cityofdaytonmn.com/departments/planning-zoning/

