The annual Dayton Tree Lighting Celebration kicked off the holiday season in the city Nov. 30. The tree in front of Dayton City Hall was decorated and the holiday lights were turned on at the event.

There were approximately 150 people in attendance, including one elf from the North Pole.

Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee and Flaming Bowl food trucks were also there.

Attendees were able to enjoy S’mores, crafts, write a letter to Santa and drop it in the Magical Mailbox, and enter a name into the Name a Snowplow Contest.

