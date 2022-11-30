Dayton hosting a Holiday Light Fest

The city of Dayton is hosting a series of festive events during the month of December.
Calling all Holiday Lighting Enthusiasts. Register by Sunday, Dec. 4, to be a part of the Dayton Festive Light Trail. Show off outdoor holiday displays by registering them at cityofdaytonmn.com. All displays will be added to a list for families to drive by and enjoy the festive spirit. The list will be compiled and made available at the Dayton Tree Lighting. It will be available on the website as well as printed copies at City Hall starting Monday, Dec. 12.
The Holiday Light Parade is back for a third year and will be making the rounds to neighborhoods Thursday, Dec. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. Watch Facebook and the city website for announcements on route and approximate arrival times to different locations around the city. It is a perfect chance for bonfires, s’mores, and gathering with neighbors to watch as the parade goes by.
The annual Dayton Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in from Dayton City Hall, 12260 S. Diamond Lake Road.
Be sure to bring those letters addressed to Santa, as Santa’s helpers will be collecting letters and taking them back to the North Pole on Dec. 9. Don’t worry if you forgot to write your letter, the city will have special stationary available to write a note that night.
Children can also drop off their letters to Santa. Letters can be dropped now through Dec. 9 in a magical mailbox outside of Dayton City Hall. Parental figures—please make sure that the child’s envelope is addressed with their full name and address so that it is delivered to the correct house. It is also helpful if you tuck a note in with anything that Santa might have missed, such as a nice thing they did around the house, an accomplishment at school, or something special they did for someone else.
