Dayton hosting a Holiday Light Fest

The city of Dayton is hosting several festive events. There will be a Holiday Light Parade Dec. 8, the annual Dayton Tree Lighting Dec. 9 and a Dayton Festive Light Trail starting Dec. 12.

Calling all Holiday Lighting Enthusiasts. Register by Sunday, Dec. 4, to be a part of the Dayton Festive Light Trail. Show off outdoor holiday displays by registering them at cityofdaytonmn.com. All displays will be added to a list for families to drive by and enjoy the festive spirit. The list will be compiled and made available at the Dayton Tree Lighting. It will be available on the website as well as printed copies at City Hall starting Monday, Dec. 12.

