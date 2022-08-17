The city of Dayton is hosting another community event, “Working to Keep Kids Active in Our Community at Central Park,” Friday, Aug. 19, at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

The evening will be honoring the Dayton Elementary PTO. The PTO will be selling movie snacks and more to raise money for the new playground.

