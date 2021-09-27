The Dayton Fire Department will be celebrating National Fire Prevention Week by hosting an open house Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location of the event is 12260 South Diamond Lake Road (Fire Station 2).
The open house provides fun for the whole family including a food truck, bounce house, hands on and interactive props, fire truck and station tours, games, ambulance and police vehicle tours, AirCare helicopter landing/tour and live fire demonstrations.
