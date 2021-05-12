The Dayton Fire Department Relief Association will be hosting its first-ever Golf Tournament and Silent Auction. The events are scheduled for Friday, June 4, at the Daytona Golf Course, 14730 Lawndale Lane in Dayton.

The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration, which runs until 10:30 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

There is a cost per individual golfer to attend. Each entry includes 18-hole green fees, motorized cart, driving range and one mulligan.

Individuals and teams are welcome. Come for the fun and prizes.

Registrations for the tournament need to be turned in prior to May 21.

To donate an item to the silent auction, contact firefighter Sharon Bogle at 763-732-9014 or wbogle1@yahoo.com.

All the proceeds from the events will go to the Dayton Fire Relief Association.

To learn more, visit the fire department’s Facebook page or the cityofdaytonmn.com and look under “Latest Announcements.”

