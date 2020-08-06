Back in February 2020 Sheree Mickelson, Dayton Fire Department Auxiliary President, was focused on The Warm Hearts Club serving a new community in need. She acquired funding from the Dayton Fire Auxiliary and the Dayton Lions Club to purchase enough fabric to make 58 fleece tie blankets.
She bought the kits just before the COVID-19 shutdown caught us all off guard in March. Her army of volunteers who included retired army veteran Allison Ostercamp and mom and daughter duo Christa and Emily Cooper were so thankful for the distraction during lockdown to do something for someone in need.
Emily said, “As a National Honor Society student at Champlin Park High School, I know that giving back makes a big difference. Firefighters for Healing serves kids my age and younger. That warms my heart.”
Her mom Christa was so proud. She said, “I was looking for a hands on way to give back during the stay at home order. This was a perfect memory to share with my daughter. I love what Firefighters for Healing does for burn survivor families.”
Ostercamp added, “As a Dayton Lions Club member I value community and how we can support each other today and always.”
Mickelson said as the wife of a firefighter, she wanted to support the burn community. “Through the Warm Hearts Club we make and distribute fleece tie blankets to people and groups like Firefighters For Healing,” she said. “It seemed like the perfect fit!”
Firefighters For Healing is a 10-year-old nonprofit that supports children who have experienced burn trauma and first responders after a medical diagnosis or injury as their family navigates the first hours, days and months.
Firefighters For Healing fills the gap between the attention hospitals can provide and the coverage provided by insurance companies with the ability to provide meals, transportation, accommodations, camp scholarships, toys and more.
When someone has suffered severe trauma or life-threatening burns from anywhere around the 5-state region, they are flown to Minneapolis for the world class care provided at Hennepin Healthcare’s level one trauma center. When a tragedy strikes, families often jump in the car, ambulance or helicopter without any thought about what to bring, where they will stay or how long they will be there. Unfortunately, in many cases they soon find out they will be there for weeks, if not months and returning often for surgeries or procedures.
Firefighters For Healing has announced plans to build 15,000-square-foot Transitional Healing Center located at Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. This location will be an ideal epicenter to provide burn survivors, first responders and their families emotional, physical and financial support after burn trauma or injury. Learn more at firefightersforhealing.org
