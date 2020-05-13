The city of Dayton will be hosting the 2020 General Election Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the purpose of electing candidates for several city offices. Seats up in the fall election include: mayor (two-year term) and two council member seats (four-year terms).
The filing period for these offices begins at 7:30 a.m. on May 19, and ends at 5 p.m. on June 2.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing process may occur in one of two ways:
• In the event that the Governor’s current Executive “Stay at Home” Order is extended to cover any portion of the filing period; contact City Clerk Amy Benting at: 612-357-2750 or via email at: abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com to schedule an appointment for filing. Filing does require a notary signature. Individuals who are filing may sign in the presence of a notary at Dayton City Hall, or obtain a notary signature independently.
• In the event that the Governor’s current Executive “Stay at Home” Order is no longer in effect during the filing period; filing may be done at Dayton City Hall, 12260 South Diamond Lake Road, during regular office hours. The office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
For more information, contact City Clerk Amy Benting at 612-357-2750 or email at abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com
