The city of Dayton has canceled the 2020 National Night Out celebration, which was scheduled for Oct. 6.
The decision was made based on the uncertainly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While this was a very tough decision to make, the safety of my department along with the residents is a top priority during these difficult times,” Police Chief Paul Enga said in a statement. “I would like everyone to know that just because we cannot come together on this night, the Dayton Police Department believes getting out in the neighborhoods and meeting the residents for community engagement is important and will always be a high priority.”
Chief Enga also asks that if neighborhoods do host parties, that the parties are limited to 25 people for outdoor events or 10 people for indoor events. He encourages everyone to follow CDC and MDH guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
The Dayton Police Department plans to bring people back together at an event in the spring 2021.
