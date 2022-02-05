Dan Goodrich campaigning for Senate District 33 seat

Dan Goodrich, a social studies teacher at Wayzata High School, is campaigning as a DFL candidate for Minnesota State Senate District 33. Goodrich hopes to challenge incumbent Republican Senator David Osmek, who was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012.
Goodrich lives in Deephaven with his wife and two children. He was born and raised in Minnesota and has lived in the Lake Minnetonka area for 20 years. After graduating from Henry Sibley High School (now Two Rivers High School), Goodrich attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science. After working in public relations for a few years, he went to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to earn a masters in education with a focus in 7-12th grade social studies.
Goodrich has taught and worked in education for the past 25 years, including nearly 20 years at Wayzata High School.
The candidate said he spent January door knocking with a goal of reaching voters in each of the cities that make up Senate District 33.
“Inflation, infrastructure and early childhood education are all on the minds of voters,” Goodrich said. “People are very concerned about climate change and the recent increase in community violence. We need to do better on all these issues.”
Senate District 33 includes Corcoran, part of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, and Wayzata.
