Two custom-built mezzanines were created and donated to the Osseo Fire Department. Steve Skogstad, Firefighter John Nyquist, and Aaron Sheldon and Rich Schmidt of EL-HY-MEC receive plaques in recognition and appreciation of their generous gift to the Osseo Fire Department.
Pictured is one of the mezzanines. It is the red metal platform coming out from the ledge on the wall with the posts and the wire guards. It will provide more ways for the Osseo Fire Department to organize and store equipment.
The Osseo Fire Department recently had two custom-built mezzanines installed in the fire station.
Firefighter John Nyquist worked with his coworker Steve Skogstad at Spantek Expanded Metal of Hopkins to have labor and materials generously donated to make this project happen.
According to Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow, to get the mezzanines fabricated, painted, and installed, they worked with their frequent business collaborators Aaron Sheldon and Rich Schmidt of EL-HY-MEC of Maple Grove, who also generously donated labor and materials.
These mezzanines give the department a way to better utilize their limited space and organize equipment in a way that makes a big difference in day-to-day operations at the fire station.
The entire project took most of 2021 from conception to installation.
