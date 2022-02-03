The Osseo Fire Department recently had two custom-built mezzanines installed in the fire station.

Firefighter John Nyquist worked with his coworker Steve Skogstad at Spantek Expanded Metal of Hopkins to have labor and materials generously donated to make this project happen.

According to Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow, to get the mezzanines fabricated, painted, and installed, they worked with their frequent business collaborators Aaron Sheldon and Rich Schmidt of EL-HY-MEC of Maple Grove, who also generously donated labor and materials.

These mezzanines give the department a way to better utilize their limited space and organize equipment in a way that makes a big difference in day-to-day operations at the fire station.

The entire project took most of 2021 from conception to installation.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

